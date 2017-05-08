How a college junior made over $10,000 this year with a new side-hustle app

When Alli, a University of California-Davis student who prefers to be known only by her first name, first got to school, she assumed she would eventually get a retail job like the one she had previously held at a Hollister. Instead, a fellow student alerted her to the existence of a delivery app called JoyRun through which she could earn money delivering food to other people on campus.

A year later, Alli had made over $10,000.

To earn that money, she set her own schedule, working three or four hours a day, four or five days a week, without having to answer to a boss and often in the company of her boyfriend, who can accompany her on trips. And she's thrilled.

"I love it," she tells CNBC. "I always feel like I have money and I always feel like I can take care of my responsibilities."