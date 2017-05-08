Early movers: CMCSA, CHTR, KATE, COH, STRP, NWL, MU, TSN, MNK, AMZN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Comcast, Charter Communications — The two cable companies announced a new operational agreement that will see the companies work together on wireless communications plans. Each will only sell wireless plans to its own customers. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire is in the news this morning, following this weekend's annual meeting, the so-called "Woodstock of Capitalism." Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett will be a guest for all three hours of CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning. Berkshire did post a mixed quarter after the bell on Friday, which nonetheless showed its book value up by 3.5 percent per class A share.

Kate Spade, Coach — Coach is buying the clothing and accessories maker for $18.50 per share or $2.4 billion in cash. Coach said it would save $50 million in operational costs within three years.

Straight Path Communications – The telecommunications company has received yet another revised offer from a still-unnamed multinational telecom company worth $184 per share in stock, and has determined that it is superior to its earlier deal with AT&T worth $95.63 per share. AT&T has three days to respond and negotiate a possible amendment to its original agreement.

Newell Brands – The household products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Newell raised its full-year forecast to $3.00 to $3.20 per share compared to consensus estimates of $2.89 a share, and announced a 21 percent quarterly dividend hike to 23 cents per share. Newell said it was pleased with its performance in the face of organizational and product portfolio transitions.

Micron Technology – Goldman downgraded the chipmaker to "neutral" from "buy," with the firm saying the catalysts that it had anticipated with its "buy" rating have now materialized and are built into the stock's price. Among them: improved prices for memory chips and bigger profit margins.

Tyson Foods – The beef and poultry producer earned an adjusted $1.01 per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share below estimates. Revenue was above forecasts, however, and the company maintained its full-year forecast despite having seen "challenging conditions" during the most recent quarter.

Mallinckrodt – The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.68 per share for the first quarter, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also was well above forecasts, driven by stronger-than-expected results in specialty generics, among other factors.

Tesla – Evercore resumed coverage of the automaker with an "outperform" rating and a $330 price target. Evercore said risk surrounding the Model 3 has diminished, and calls Tesla "an extreme growth story."

IBM – IBM's credit rating was cut to A+ from AA- by Standard & Poor's, which also changed IBM's outlook to "stable" from "negative." S&P said the transition to operating stability for IBM is taking longer than previously thought.

PPG – The paint maker's latest bid for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel was rejected, following its third offer of $29.5 billion. Akzo said the latest bid still undervalues the company and faces antitrust risks, among other factors.

Rexnord – Rexnord was the target of a critical tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend. The president is assailing the industrial supplier for moving jobs to Mexico from Indiana.

Tribune Media — Tribune is close to a deal to be bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group for close to $4 billion, according to multiple reports which say the deal between the TV station operators could be announced sometime this week.

KKR – KKR is considering a bid for Toshiba's semiconductor unit, according to a Bloomberg report. KKR and its partners are said to be willing to pay up to $18.6 billion for the unit, which is currently being shopped.

Sabra Health Care – Sabra is buying Care Capital Properties in a $7.4 billion all-stock transaction that combines two health-care real estate investment trusts. The deal values Care Capital at $29.96 per share, compared to Friday's close of $26.79.

Amazon.com – A Barron's article said Amazon shares could jump over $1,000 by summer and rise 20 percent in the next year, with revenue outpacing costs.