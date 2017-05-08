French election, bumper earnings set to cause a stir on Wall Street

On Sunday, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron claimed victory in the French presidential election after securing around 66 percent of the vote, beating his right-wing and anti-EU opponent Marine Le Pen.

The pro-European Union candidate's win was met with delight from global leaders, letting markets breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to the stability and future of the European Union.

With investors having already priced in a Macron victory, bourses in Europe were under slight pressure in morning trade. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mostly higher.

Stepping aside from politics, earnings are expected to be front and center in U.S. trade on Monday, with JD.com, AES, Newell Brands, Sysco, Marriott International, Plains All American and AMC Entertainment being some of the key companies set to report.