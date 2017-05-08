'Phew!': World reacts as Macron becomes next French president

Emmanuel Macron has won the keys to the Elysee Palace in one of the closest fought and tumultuous presidential races in France's recent history.
The centrist candidate emerged victorious with 66 percent of votes to far-right Marine Le Pen's 34 percent as voters turned out to have their final say in the second round of voting Sunday.
The result comes as a relief to international observers who have been watching the election closely to discover the fate of the euro zone's second-largest economy. CNBC takes a look at the reaction of global media and major political figures.
"Victory walking" was the phrase of the day for Le Figaro, France's daily morning newspaper, hours after Macron seized the presidency.
The play on Macron's En Marche movement closely echoed Macron's long and momentous walk alongside the Louvre Sunday evening as he publicly addressed the French people - and international observers.
TWEET 1
"39-years-old and president" were the sole words to lead the front page of Le Parisien as the daily paper celebrated the country's youngest-ever president.
TWEET 2
President Donald Trump was quick to take to social media to congratulate his French counterpart, saying that he looked forward to working with him in future.
TWEET 3
"A new battle begins" was the decisive sentiment of left-leaning French daily L'Humanite as it pointed to what it sees as diminishing workers' rights and increased freedoms for big financial institutions under the presidency of the former Rothschild banker.
TWEET 4
The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, expressed relief at the success of the pro-EU candidate, reiterating the country's commitment to its core values: Liberty, equality and fraternity.
TWEET 5
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May was equally congratulatory towards the new French president, despite Macron's likely tough stance on Brexit negotiations as he looks to strengthen the EU.
TWEET 6
"Ouf!" (Phew!) were words enough to surmise Germany's relief at Macron's win, according to the cooperative-owned German daily newspaper Die Tageszeitung. The pro-EU victor has made it his goal to work with Germany and other EU member states to re-establish the integrity of the European project.
TWEET 11
Britain's liberal daily newspaper The Guardian announced Macron's victory, but said he will have his work cut out to unite a divided nation.
TWEET 8
Hillary Clinton, whose race to the White House was cut short by the rise of populism in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, welcomed the victory.
She also made a nod to allegations of illegal interference, which marred the final days of campaigning for both herself and Macron.
TWEET 9
Spain's daily newspaper El Pais dubbed Macron's win the defeat of radicalism after he gained a landslide over his far-right opponent Le Pen.
TWEET 10
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said that the French had chosen a European future, and called on people to unite for a stronger and more just Europe.
TWEET 12
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Macron early Monday, telling him that he was ready for "constructive work on bilateral and global issues", including "mutual mistrust", according to Reuters reports.