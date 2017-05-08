'Phew!': World reacts as Macron becomes next French president

Emmanuel Macron has won the keys to the Elysee Palace in one of the closest fought and tumultuous presidential races in France's recent history.

The centrist candidate emerged victorious with 66 percent of votes to far-right Marine Le Pen's 34 percent as voters turned out to have their final say in the second round of voting Sunday.

The result comes as a relief to international observers who have been watching the election closely to discover the fate of the euro zone's second-largest economy. CNBC takes a look at the reaction of global media and major political figures.