Macron wins French elections but markets slip as win seen priced in

European markets don't seem too impressed by the results of the French presidential elections in Monday's trading session. The "relief rally" caused by the election of the centrist, pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections has proven to be short-lived for the European stock markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is down around 0.1 percent on Monday morning, while the French CAC 40 index, which is made up of stock prices of France's 40 largest companies, is down more than 0.5 percent.

Analysts across the board suggest that investors decided to "buy on the rumor and sell on the fact" around the French election. Macron's victory in the first round of the election led to a significant market rally, as investors priced in that the polls were accurate and Macron would defeat Marine Le Pen in the second round.

Now that they've been proven right, they are taking profits and selling out of European equities.