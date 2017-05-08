Here's the new Google software that may one day replace Android

The images that were published on Monday are relatively simple in scope. The home screen of one looks like Android, with what appears to be empty areas for widgets. Others seem to show a tabbed interface, perhaps for easily switching between apps as one might toggle between tabs in Chrome. In a tablet mode, there's evidence that Fuchsia may allow up to four apps to run at once. Imagine a busy professional who wants to keep a chat app, email, a browser and a note-taking app all open on the home screen at once. This appears possible in Fuchsia.

Ars Technica pointed out that there's no real evidence Google will ever move forward to develop this full time, or if it'll replace Chrome OS and Android entirely. If it does come to fruition, however, we may be looking at very early version of Google's next major operating system.