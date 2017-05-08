    ×

    Tech

    Here's the new Google software that may one day replace Android

    • Google Fuchsia images surfaced on Monday.
    • Fuchsia is supposed to be a next-gen operating system.
    • Unlike Android, it doesn't run on Linux.
    • There's still not enough evidence to suggest this is a full time project for Google, however.
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai
    Getty Images
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Images of Google's new operating system — which is being built from the ground-up and may power the next-generation of smart devices — recently surfaced online.

    The new operating system is called Fuchsia and, according to Ars Technica, ditches the traditional Linux code at the heart of Android. It uses something new, currently just called "Magenta."

    Google Fuchsia 2
    Ars Technica

    Rumors have suggested that Google is looking for a better way to combine the desktop-like and extremely simple environment of Chrome OS with Android, allowing it to sell a more robust portfolio of products. There's even evidence of this; Google hasn't really focused on Android for tablets much, suggesting that perhaps it sees more potential for tablets with different software.

    Fuchsia could be that combo-operating system. There's evidence that it's already cross platform, which means developers wouldn't need to recreate the millions of Android apps that are already available.

    Google Fuchsia
    Ars Technica

    The images that were published on Monday are relatively simple in scope. The home screen of one looks like Android, with what appears to be empty areas for widgets. Others seem to show a tabbed interface, perhaps for easily switching between apps as one might toggle between tabs in Chrome. In a tablet mode, there's evidence that Fuchsia may allow up to four apps to run at once. Imagine a busy professional who wants to keep a chat app, email, a browser and a note-taking app all open on the home screen at once. This appears possible in Fuchsia.

    Ars Technica pointed out that there's no real evidence Google will ever move forward to develop this full time, or if it'll replace Chrome OS and Android entirely. If it does come to fruition, however, we may be looking at very early version of Google's next major operating system.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---