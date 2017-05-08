This is how Warren Buffett manages 360,000 Berkshire Hathaway employees

Self-made billionaire Warren Buffett, the world's second-richest man after Bill Gates, recently spoke about how he manages Berkshire Hathaway's over 360,000 employees at his annual shareholders meeting held at CenturyLink Center in Nebraska.

"We count very heavily on principles of behavior rather than loads of rules," he said to the estimated 30,000 people in attendance.

That's sound advice from Buffett, 86. It's also a theme in his storied career as a business leader. For instance, the investor once said, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."

HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett" captures this aspect of the investor as well. The documentary focuses on him speaking to a group of high school students and, instead of sharing only insights about business, he speaks about how important it is to have good morals, director Peter Kunhardt tells CNBC.

"Warren told them tricks about life itself, and how to live a good life, how to have principles, and how to work hard and be patient," he says.

Management based on principles and trust rather than enforcing strict guidelines is a common theme for other successful people.