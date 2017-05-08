VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

This is how Warren Buffett manages 360,000 Berkshire Hathaway employees

Warren Buffett
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Warren Buffett

Self-made billionaire Warren Buffett, the world's second-richest man after Bill Gates, recently spoke about how he manages Berkshire Hathaway's over 360,000 employees at his annual shareholders meeting held at CenturyLink Center in Nebraska.

"We count very heavily on principles of behavior rather than loads of rules," he said to the estimated 30,000 people in attendance.

That's sound advice from Buffett, 86. It's also a theme in his storied career as a business leader. For instance, the investor once said, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."

HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett" captures this aspect of the investor as well. The documentary focuses on him speaking to a group of high school students and, instead of sharing only insights about business, he speaks about how important it is to have good morals, director Peter Kunhardt tells CNBC.

"Warren told them tricks about life itself, and how to live a good life, how to have principles, and how to work hard and be patient," he says.

Management based on principles and trust rather than enforcing strict guidelines is a common theme for other successful people.

Belichick: You have to count on the most dependable people
Belichick: You have to count on the most dependable people   

Take, for example, legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who sat down with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch last month. During the interview, Belichick spoke about his leadership style. "You have to go with the person who you have the most confidence in, the most consistent," Belichick says. "And if it doesn't work, it doesn't work, but I'm going down with that person."

The same goes for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In a letter to shareholders from 1997, Bezos highlighted leading by trusting and empowering his employees to succeed. "We know our success will be largely affected by our ability to attract and retain a motivated employee base, each of whom must think like, and therefore must actually be, an owner," he writes.

During the meeting, Buffett talked about a wide range of topics, and he even gave some advice to millennials looking to have a successful career.

CEO shares the best business advice Warren Buffett ever gave him
CEO shares the best business advice Warren Buffett ever gave him   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...