[The stream is slated to start at 1:25 pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Activist investor Bill Ackman will reveal his latest investment idea at the 2017 Sohn Investment Conference.

The Sohn Investment Conference, presented by CNBC, brings together the world's savviest investors to share fresh insights and money-making ideas to benefit the Sohn Conference Foundation's work to cure and treat pediatric cancer.