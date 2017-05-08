French voters have given Emmanuel Macron a mandate to strengthen the euro zone and push forward with reforms for deeper EU integration, European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, has told CNBC.

The emphatic 30 percentage-point win achieved by Macron in Sunday night's final round of the French presidential race indicates clear demand for a pro-European Union France, despite the notable traction achieved by far-right opponent Marine Le Pen's National Front.

Speaking to CNBC Monday, Moscovici, who covers economic and financial affairs, taxation and customs, said that Macron would be conscious of the need to reconcile a "quite divided country", but added that his majority made his duty clear.