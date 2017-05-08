Marine Le Pen may be down after losing French election but she’s far from out, say analysts

Although defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen secured only around half of the votes won by France's president-elect, her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, many are describing Sunday's election result as a victory for her.

Le Pen's National Front party gained 10.58 million votes on Sunday, falling far short of Macron's winning 20.26 million.

Yet at the same time, Le Pen managed to increase her share of the vote from just over 21 percent to around 34 percent from the first to the second rounds of the election.

"Macron's strong performance exceeds forecasts but still shows that the National Front has again grown significantly as a political force," observed Citi analysts in a note to clients on Sunday.

This result represented around double the amount of votes that her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, had achieved when he ran on behalf of the same party in 2002 - a comparison which some say demonstrates the momentum Marine Le Pen has generated and the potential for her far-right movement to continue to grow in impact and influence.

"This is a victory for Marine Le Pen…she has won tonight," claimed Jacques Rosselin, the director of L'école du nouveau journalisme who had personally voted for Macron, in speaking to CNBC on Sunday.