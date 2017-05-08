Mark Mobius: Why Chinese companies are a play on frontier markets

China's new economy plays aren't just a bet on China; they're also a bet on frontier markets' growth, storied emerging market investor Mark Mobius told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.
"These Chinese companies, like Tencent, like Alibaba and others, are beginning to move overseas and they're beginning to utilize their expertise that they've gathered in China in these other counties," Mobius said on the sidelines of the Institute of International Finance conference in Japan.
Mobius, who is executive chairman at Templeton Emerging Markets Group, expected the Chinese players would focus primarily on Asia, with potential investment targets including Vietnam and Myanmar.