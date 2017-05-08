    ×

    This is Microsoft's answer to the Amazon Echo

    • Microsoft is expected to announce Cortana-powered speakers this week.
    • The company's BUILD developer conference begins on Wednesday.
    • Harman Kardon is one partner, and images of the company's "Invoke" speaker recently appeared online.
    Harman kardon Invoke
    Harman Kardon

    Microsoft is expected to unveil its version of a smart home assistant this week.

    Microsoft's voice assistant, named Cortana, has so far existed only on mobile devices and in the company's Windows operating system. Like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant, Cortana can provide information on the weather, stocks, sports scores and more.

    So far, however, Microsoft hasn't sold a standalone product that provides users with access to Cortana. Its plans to do so are expected this week during its annual developer conference, called BUILD, which starts Wednesday.

    The device, which will launch this fall, is developed by Harman Kardon. The audio company has already confirmed it will sell a speaker called Invoke that will ship with Cortana built in. The speaker is expected to support Skype calls. Microsoft may announce additional partners during BUILD.

    Pictures of the Invoke surfaced online on Sunday. A site that tracks Microsoft's moves and often provides accurate inside information, Thurrott.com, first spotted the speaker.

    Harman Kardon Invoke 2

    It's still unclear how Microsoft's Cortana speakers will differ from Google Home or Amazon Echo, or if Microsoft will sell a first-party speaker instead of relying on third parties. Microsoft may be able to tie its devices in with Cortana on Windows 10, potentially providing a powerful experience that could allow users to sync Cortana across computers, phones and their home.

    Microsoft will need support from developers, however, especially if it wants its smart home product to work with the growing number of apps and services. Alexa and Home have thousands of "skills" for example, which allow users to control their homes, stream music, ask for recipes and more.

