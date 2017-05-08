Microsoft is expected to unveil its version of a smart home assistant this week.

Microsoft's voice assistant, named Cortana, has so far existed only on mobile devices and in the company's Windows operating system. Like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant, Cortana can provide information on the weather, stocks, sports scores and more.

So far, however, Microsoft hasn't sold a standalone product that provides users with access to Cortana. Its plans to do so are expected this week during its annual developer conference, called BUILD, which starts Wednesday.

The device, which will launch this fall, is developed by Harman Kardon. The audio company has already confirmed it will sell a speaker called Invoke that will ship with Cortana built in. The speaker is expected to support Skype calls. Microsoft may announce additional partners during BUILD.

Pictures of the Invoke surfaced online on Sunday. A site that tracks Microsoft's moves and often provides accurate inside information, Thurrott.com, first spotted the speaker.