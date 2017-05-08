World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy has struck again, taking his artistic skills this time to a coastal English town where his latest piece shows a workman chipping away at one of the stars on the EU flag.
The Brexit-inspired mural caught the world's attention over the weekend, after the design appeared on the side of a building in Dover; a British seaside town that is home to a major port for ferries travelling to and from Calais, France.
Banksy's latest artwork comes amid a politically tumultuous time in Europe, with it having been just over a month since the U.K. triggered official exit talks with its European counterparts, and as market-watchers keep an eye on the outcome of a number of European elections during 2017, including Germany and the U.K.
According to the European Union's website, the 12 stars featured on the European flag – and Banksy's latest piece – stand for "the ideals of unity, solidarity and harmony" among the citizens of Europe.
Photographs of the mural – which showed one of the EU's golden stars being chipped away at – appeared on Banksy's own website and verified Instagram account on Sunday, indicating that the street artist was behind the artwork.
Banksy's representatives have also confirmed that he was behind the design to many leading media outlets. CNBC has reached out to the artist's representatives for comment.
The mural – which grabbed media attention over the weekend – comes amid more political developments in Europe. On Sunday, world leaders and market watchers eagerly awaited to see if France had voted in a future president that was pro-European Union or against it.
Luckily for those in favor of maintaining the European project, France voted for centrist and pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron, who secured around 66 percent of the votes, beating far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.
The elusive street artist is no stranger to sparking debate and catching the world's eye. In March, Banksy created a Palestinian guesthouse in Bethlehem called "The Walled Off Hotel", which is situated near the barrier that separates the territory from Israel.
Meanwhile, in January 2016, Banksy unveiled artwork in London which was seen as protesting against the treatment of refugees and migrants in Calais.