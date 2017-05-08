The Brexit-inspired mural caught the world's attention over the weekend, after the design appeared on the side of a building in Dover; a British seaside town that is home to a major port for ferries travelling to and from Calais, France.

Banksy's latest artwork comes amid a politically tumultuous time in Europe, with it having been just over a month since the U.K. triggered official exit talks with its European counterparts, and as market-watchers keep an eye on the outcome of a number of European elections during 2017, including Germany and the U.K.

According to the European Union's website, the 12 stars featured on the European flag – and Banksy's latest piece – stand for "the ideals of unity, solidarity and harmony" among the citizens of Europe.

Photographs of the mural – which showed one of the EU's golden stars being chipped away at – appeared on Banksy's own website and verified Instagram account on Sunday, indicating that the street artist was behind the artwork.

Banksy's representatives have also confirmed that he was behind the design to many leading media outlets. CNBC has reached out to the artist's representatives for comment.