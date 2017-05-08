PRO Talks: Brad Gerstner on United Airlines, Uber and cloud computing plays

Brad Gerstner talked about United Airlines and the sharing economy in an exclusive CNBC PRO interview with Jeff Cox.

"I think now the company has found its sea legs, made the appropriate apologies, settled with Mr. Dao, and in fact is making the changes to put the consumer first," said Gerstner, founder and chief executive officer of Altimeter Capital.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Sohn Investment Conference, presented by CNBC.

Gerstner also discussed:

Future of the airline industry.

Airbnb, Uber and the gi g economy.

Cloud computing as a utility.

