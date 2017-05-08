PRO Talks: Hedge fund manager David Copley on why he's betting against China

David Copley shared his concerns about China and why he's short certain assets in an exclusive CNBC PRO interview with Leslie Picker.

Regarding China, "since 2009 they've just started to use more and more credit instead of productivity to grow, and that concerns us," the New Zealand-based investor said on the sidelines of the Sohn Investment Conference, presented by CNBC.

Copley also discussed:

Consequences of high credit buildup in China

Two short bets on Australian and New Zealand assets

A global trade war

The interview is exclusively for CNBC PRO subscribers.

Disclaimer