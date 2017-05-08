Rating agencies applaud Macron’s victory but warn of challenges ahead

Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's has been quite muted in its response saying that the outcome of the election will have no immediate impact on the country's ratings.

S&P's baseline expectation is that the next French government is likely to continue or even accelerate the current moderate pace of reform with a focus on unblocking the labor market and generating better growth outcomes.

However, Macron's ability to deliver these reforms is based on the outcome of the legislative elections in June and being able to find sufficient support in the new parliament, says S&P. The ratings firm currently rates France at 'AA' with a stable outlook.

Following Fitch and S&P, Moody's too had a similar set of analysis for France after Macron was elected as the next president. In a statement on Monday, Moody's said Macron's policy platform is, on balance, credit positive for France as it aims to enhance medium-term growth, while continuing the gradual process of debt consolidation.

"The ability of France's policymakers to design, and successfully implement, policies which enhance growth and support fiscal consolidation over time will drive the trajectory of France's rating and outlook over the medium-term," said Sarah Carlson, a Moody's Senior Vice President and co-author of the report. "The new president will face tests in all of these areas."