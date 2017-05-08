Rating agencies applaud Macron’s victory but warn of challenges ahead

While European markets seemed to be slipping on profit taking after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential elections, rating agencies have warned that the new presidency comes with challenges.
Fitch Ratings in a statement on Monday said the French election results have reduced the risk of a near-term political shock to France and wider Europe but warned of challenges and implementation risks ahead. The French election result supports Fitch's assumption that France will remain a member of EU and the euro zone, according to the ratings agency.
Fitch further explained that the presidential election also highlights the sense of disillusionment among many French voters, with 48 percent of the first-round electorate supporting anti-EU candidates, and a relatively low turnout compared to previous final-round elections (estimated at 74.6 percent, while 11.5 percent of ballots were blank or void).