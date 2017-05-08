Snap's rollercoaster ride, inflation indicators and other top money stories of the week

Snap's first big test
What's happening: Snap reports earnings for the first time as a public company
Why it matters: The report will give some clues to whether Snap can hold its own despite tough competition from Facebook
So far Snap's stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, rising 44 percent on its first day. But then its price started dropping, dipping below its IPO price in early March. Since then, the messaging app which boasts a strong millennial
Still, Snap is facing fierce competition from rival Facebook, which continues to play copy-cat by offering similar Snap functionality on its platforms (Facebook.com, Instagram, What's App). The new company reports earnings on May 10.
The Ira Sohn conference
What's happening: The biggest names on Wall Street will be talking shop at the Ira Sohn investment conference
Why it matters: Listening to these folks can pay serious dividends
The Sohn conference is a rare opportunity to hear some of the most well-respected investors on the street talk about where they see opportunity. You can also make some real dough. Last year, Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya recommended Amazon and the stock
And it's for a great cause: The conference has raised over $75 million to fight pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases.
South Korea heads to the polls
What's happening: Citizens are going to the polls to elect a new president
Why it matters: Things could get even more complicated in the Korean peninsula
South Korea is under a lot of stress. Following a bribery scandal and the impeachment of President Park, South Korea is to restart.
The man who is expected to win is accused of being sympathetic towards North Korea. Moon Jae-in, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, has come under fire for his recent comments on how to handle the country's aggressive neighbor to the north. A Moon win could and result in an even larger mess in/around the Korean Peninsula.
Results will come out the night of May 9. Stay tuned.
G7 finance ministers meet up
What's happening: A squad of finance ministers and central bankers head to beautiful Bari, Italy, to discuss the global economy, geopolitics and national security
Why it matters: Global politics are heating up
Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the U.S. will likely need all that good Italian wine to lubricate potentially awkward chats about how to shape worldwide economic policy.
Inflation data
What's happening: The latest inflation data is out Friday
Why it matters: Inflationary pressures have been rising, which could make everything you buy more expensive
For a long time, economists have been yearning for an improvement in inflation. Well, thanks in part to Trump's pro-growth policies, inflation is coming back strong. This week we'll get another ready on whether consumer prices are rising and whether they are rising too fast or just the right amount.