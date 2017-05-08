Snap's rollercoaster ride, inflation indicators and other top money stories of the week

What's happening: Snap reports earnings for the first time as a public company

Why it matters: The report will give some clues to whether Snap can hold its own despite tough competition from Facebook

So far Snap's stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, rising 44 percent on its first day. But then its price started dropping, dipping below its IPO price in early March. Since then, the messaging app which boasts a strong millennial base, has been rebounding.

Still, Snap is facing fierce competition from rival Facebook, which continues to play copy-cat by offering similar Snap functionality on its platforms (Facebook.com, Instagram, What's App). The new company reports earnings on May 10.