Boeing's St. Louis, Missouri-based F-18 assembly line complex is currently turning out EA-18G Growlers, the jamming planes outfitted from Super Hornets, for the fiscal 2015 budget year. That year the Navy only ordered Growlers. The following year's budget included five Super Hornets, but the 2017 budget that just passed through Congress is the one that will prove to be an inflection point.



"Today we're producing two shipsets per month — Super Hornets and Growlers — in this factory," said Gillian, clad in safety goggles as he walks the plant floor, past stations stocked with workers and plane parts.

"As we think about the U.S. Navy's demands for additional airplanes to address the Super Hornet shortfall, as we think about their international demands, we can see that going up to 3 or 4 per month sometime in the early 20s," he said.



Boeing anticipates the U.S. Navy will purchase at least another 100 F/A-18s in the five budget cycles beginning with 2018, ensuring its place on aircraft carriers through the next two decades.



The long game, however, isn't the plane it's gearing up to manufacture for its 2016 and 2017 orders. Rather, it's the adoption of a new version called "Block III," which Boeing hopes the Navy will opt for before the decade is out.

Block III has a longer life cycle, and more advanced avionics that would better complement the F-35C, EA-18G Growler, and other planes comprising the air wing. The aircraft would act as a smart "node" on the naval fighter "network," Gillian said.

Block III is based off of the Advanced Super Hornet the company first unveiled in 2013, though today's version focuses less on stealth and more on capability. The general idea: a stealthy F-35 could conduct short-range reconnaissance and transmit that data back to the Super Hornet, which loaded with weapons, could pack the needed punch from farther away.

It's this plane that Trump likely had in mind when he asked Boeing to price a "comparable" plane to the fifth generation, stealthy F-35 — a move that caused industry experts to balk but also spurred a Pentagon review of the two fighters' operational capabilities.