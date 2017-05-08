    ×

    Telecom

    Straight Path stock surges after Verizon raises it takeover offer

    • Straight Path Communications shares surged by a third after the company announced that an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder.
    • The new bid is from Verizon, CNBC has confirmed.
    • The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.
    • The offer reflects an equity value of about $2.3 billion, according to Reuters.
    Verizon appears to want to buy Straight Path
    Verizon appears to want to buy Straight Path   

    Straight Path Communications shares surged by a third after the company announced that an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder.

    CNBC has learned that the new bid came from Verizon Communications. Sources familiar with the matter also told Reuters that the unnamed company was Verizon. Verizon declined to comment.

    The latest move in a bidding war with AT&T sent Straight Path's stock up 33 percent on Monday, to $52.01 a share. Verizon and AT&T were down slightly.

    The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.

    A Verizon Wireless sign outside a retail store in Washington, D.C.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A Verizon Wireless sign outside a retail store in Washington, D.C.

    The offer reflects an equity value of about $2.3 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

    That tops AT&T's offer of $95.63 per share or $1.25 billion, which was announced last month.

    Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications, would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.

    Verizon and AT&T are seeking to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.

    Straight Path also reiterated that the unnamed bidder would cover the termination fee of $38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if Straight Path picked another buyer.

    The unnamed company had last week offered $135.96 per share for Straight Path and Monday's bid tops that offer, Straight Path said.

    — CNBC's David Faber and Reuters contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    STRP
    ---
    VZ
    ---
    T
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...