Straight Path stock surges after Verizon raises it takeover offer

Straight Path Communications shares surged by a third after the company announced that an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder.

CNBC has learned that the new bid came from Verizon Communications. Sources familiar with the matter also told Reuters that the unnamed company was Verizon. Verizon declined to comment.

The latest move in a bidding war with AT&T sent Straight Path's stock up 33 percent on Monday, to $52.01 a share. Verizon and AT&T were down slightly.

The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.