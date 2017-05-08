S&P, Nasdaq hit new record highs after Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite notched new all-time highs on Monday despite a narrow trading range as investors digested Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election.

The two indexes broke above their respective record intraday highs shortly after the open before trading about 0.1 percent lower. The Dow Jones industrial average also fell marginally, with IBM contributing the most losses.

Macron cruised to win the French presidency, securing at least 65 percent of the vote. Investors across the globe largely expected this outcome as most polls projected the 39-year-old to win.

Overnight, U.S. stock futures briefly rose before slipping lower.

"From a capital markets perspective, this was the favored outcome and different from the Brexit vote or the US election in that the polls had it right," said Todd Hedtke, chief investment officer at Allianz Investment Management, U.S.

"Overall, the outcome of this event reduces uncertainty in Europe and paves the way for positive developments in the future," Hedtke said.

This is the second bullet global markets have dodged from European elections. Earlier this year, the Netherlands far-right party — led by Geert Wilders — came in second place in Dutch elections, a disappointment considering the party led most polls leading up to the election.

Also, a Le Pen victory would have raised questions about France's future in the European Union and the euro zone.