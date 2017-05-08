    ×

    US Markets

    S&P, Nasdaq hit new record highs after Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

    S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record intraday highs
    S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record intraday highs   

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite notched new all-time highs on Monday despite a narrow trading range as investors digested Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election.

    The two indexes broke above their respective record intraday highs shortly after the open before trading about 0.1 percent lower. The Dow Jones industrial average also fell marginally, with IBM contributing the most losses.

    Macron cruised to win the French presidency, securing at least 65 percent of the vote. Investors across the globe largely expected this outcome as most polls projected the 39-year-old to win.

    Overnight, U.S. stock futures briefly rose before slipping lower.

    "From a capital markets perspective, this was the favored outcome and different from the Brexit vote or the US election in that the polls had it right," said Todd Hedtke, chief investment officer at Allianz Investment Management, U.S.

    "Overall, the outcome of this event reduces uncertainty in Europe and paves the way for positive developments in the future," Hedtke said.

    This is the second bullet global markets have dodged from European elections. Earlier this year, the Netherlands far-right party — led by Geert Wilders — came in second place in Dutch elections, a disappointment considering the party led most polls leading up to the election.

    Also, a Le Pen victory would have raised questions about France's future in the European Union and the euro zone.

    56227228
    Mario Tama | Getty Images

    The euro briefly climbed above $1.10 against the dollar for the first time in six months after Le Pen was defeated, before trading about half a percent lower at $1.095.

    European equities fell broadly, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipping 0.28 percent. The French CAC 40 index, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent.

    "We expect the focus to shift to French legislative elections in June. These will be
    crucial for determining Macron's ability to implement his economic program, which
    includes labor market reforms that would make it easier for French businesses to hire
    and fire," strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note Sunday.

    "We are positive on European shares and see potential for renewed investor inflows as
    focus returns to the region's improving growth," they said.

    In U.S. economic news, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester spoke before the open.

    Mester — a known hawk in the Fed's policymaking committee — said in a speech: "We have met the maximum employment part of our mandate and inflation is nearing our 2 percent goal."

    The Fed held off on raising rates at its meeting last week, but set the table for a June move. Market expectations for a rate hike next month were 83.1 percent on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Bullard, however, struck a more dovish note in his Monday remarks. He said that continued strong demand for safe assets along with sluggish growth in the U.S. workforce will hold down
    U.S. interest rates for the foreseeable future.

    In corporate news, Sinclair Broadcast will acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, or $43.50 per share. The announcement sent Tribune's stock more than 6 percent higher and Sinclair's 2.8 percent higher.

    Coach also agreed to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, or $18.50 per share, in an effort to resonate more with younger consumers.

    In total, there were more than $13 billion in announced U.S. mergers and acquisition deals Monday, said Richard Peterson, senior director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. However, he also said announced deal value for this year is down about 2 percent from 2016.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    What to watch

    Monday

    2:00 p.m. Senior loan officer survey

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Disney, Priceline, News Corp, SeaWorld, Liberty Media, TrueCar, TripAdvisor, Electronic Arts, Wayfair, Dean Foods, Allergen, Aon, Duke Energy, Discovery Communications, Hostess Brands, Blue Buffalo

    6:00 a.m. NFIB survey

    9:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    4:15 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Toyota Motors, Mylan Labs, we, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pershing Square, Snap, Whole Foods, Sunrun, Time Inc, SodaStream, Royal Ahold, Vulcan Materials, Ambac, 21st Century Fox, Sotheby's

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    1:30 p.m. Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Nordstrom, , Teva Pharma, Macy's, Kohl's, Nissan, Telefonica, CyberArk Software, Schneider National, BT Group, ING, Invitation Homes

    6:25 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    830 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    Earnings: Allianz, ArcelorMittal, JCPenney, Acushnet

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    9:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...