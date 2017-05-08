Warren Buffett hopes the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway won't be motivated by money

Even at 86 years old, Warren Buffett doesn't plan to step down from his role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway anytime soon.

His son reports that the Oracle of Omaha plans to stay at the helm of of the company "until he's buried in the ground." After all, the investor once said, "I would rather do this than anything in the world."

But that hasn't stopped the gossip about his eventual replacement.

Although he hasn't named any names, at the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Buffett did share one qualification he's looking for in Berkshire's next CEO: The new boss shouldn't be in it for the money.