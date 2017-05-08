VISIT CNBC.COM

Warren Buffett hopes the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway won't be motivated by money

Warren Buffett
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Warren Buffett

Even at 86 years old, Warren Buffett doesn't plan to step down from his role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway anytime soon.

His son reports that the Oracle of Omaha plans to stay at the helm of of the company "until he's buried in the ground." After all, the investor once said, "I would rather do this than anything in the world."

But that hasn't stopped the gossip about his eventual replacement.

Although he hasn't named any names, at the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Buffett did share one qualification he's looking for in Berkshire's next CEO: The new boss shouldn't be in it for the money.

"I actually would hope that we have somebody that's ... already very rich — which they should be if they've been working a long time — and really is not motivated by whether they have ten times as much money than they and their families can need or a hundred times as much," he said.

Ideally, Buffett said, his successor "might even wish to perhaps set an example by engaging for something far lower than actually what you could say their true market value is."

Although he said he couldn't blame a CEO for wanting to be paid market value, if the new boss chose to go that route, the company would likely "pay them a very modest amount and then have an option which increased in striking price annually."

As Buffett went on to explain, this strategy would keep the CEO's compensation in line with how the company is doing and reflect the same surges the shareholders feel.

Warren Buffett (L) and Berkshire-Hathaway partner Charlie Munger
Eric Francis | Getty Images
Buffett, along with longtime business partner Charlie Munger, also discussed compensation consultants, who advise corporate boards on how to best pay employees. Neither Buffett nor Munger is a fan.

"I have avoided all my life compensation consultants. I hardly can find the words to express my contempt," Munger said.

Buffet agreed. "If the board hires a compensation consultant after I go, I will come back — mad," he said.

It seems clear that Buffett and Munger want their future CEO to be motivated by passion, the work and the good of the company — not a paycheck.

