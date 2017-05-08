Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House spokesman Sean Spicer gives his daily press briefing Monday afternoon.

He will likely face questions about former national security advisor Michael Flynn after reports said that President Barack Obama warned his successor President Donald Trump against hiring Flynn for the post. Trump fired Flynn in February after he lied about the nature of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates is expected to testify about the events that led to Flynn's firing on Monday afternoon.

Read more:

Trump is going after Sally Yates before she starts her testimony on Flynn and the Russians

Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn, NBC reports