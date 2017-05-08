When he quit his job, his company asked him back to help change its culture

Like many of his peers in corporate jobs, David Nosibor had an itch to move on after just a few years in his role. He had been working as a social media specialist at Mazars, a global accounting and consulting firm with more than 18,000 employees globally.

"I took the risk. I really wanted to travel," he said on his decision to quit with little plans of what would come next.

But unlike most stories where he might do his traveling and then land in another corporate job or launch his own startup, his company called him again. This time, offering him a job to help change the corporate culture typically associated with accounting firms.

Nosibor was offered the newly made role of innovation evangelist, where he would be an advocate for change and disruption among its heavy millennial culture. At Mazars, more than 75-percent of its staff are millennials and the average age of its employee is 28-years old.

"They really wanted to address the fact that millennials want to have their voices heard and their ideas heard," he said. Nosibor moved to Singapore and set up an intrapreneur program -- entrepreneurship within a corporation-- where found ways to foster innovation and facilitate creative ideas from employees.