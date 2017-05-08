VISIT CNBC.COM

When he quit his job, his company asked him back to help change its culture

When he quit his job, his company asked him to help change its culture
When he quit his job, his company asked him to help change its culture   

Like many of his peers in corporate jobs, David Nosibor had an itch to move on after just a few years in his role. He had been working as a social media specialist at Mazars, a global accounting and consulting firm with more than 18,000 employees globally.

"I took the risk. I really wanted to travel," he said on his decision to quit with little plans of what would come next.

But unlike most stories where he might do his traveling and then land in another corporate job or launch his own startup, his company called him again. This time, offering him a job to help change the corporate culture typically associated with accounting firms.

Nosibor was offered the newly made role of innovation evangelist, where he would be an advocate for change and disruption among its heavy millennial culture. At Mazars, more than 75-percent of its staff are millennials and the average age of its employee is 28-years old.

"They really wanted to address the fact that millennials want to have their voices heard and their ideas heard," he said. Nosibor moved to Singapore and set up an intrapreneur program -- entrepreneurship within a corporation-- where found ways to foster innovation and facilitate creative ideas from employees.

Mazars

"Instead of having a classical way of developing an idea in a corporate, I told them why not involve the employees early on and make them work like a startup?" he said.

Now, one day per week, select employees get out of the office and meet in a nearby co-working space where they're working on ideas that can contribute to the company and give the employees a taste of entrepreneur life.

Nosibor said he teaches employees using lean startup methodologies, a practice set of tools used for building a new business.

One result of the company's new initiatives is called Eazy by Mazars, which uses a cloud accounting software to help entrepreneurs and startups.

Mazars is now launching similar intrapreneur models in their offices in the U.K., France and Germany.

"We live in a gig economy," Nosibor said. "Millennials most of the time might say, 'I'm going to stay two or three years and then move on to something else.' But what if they have a business idea in mind and what if we can actually teach them and have them launch a venture on their own?"

