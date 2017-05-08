Why multi-millionaire Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh chooses to live in a trailer park

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is known for his unconventional management style. But his personal life is equally unconventional.

Despite his status as a near-billionaire with at least $780 million to his name, Hsieh chooses to live in a 240-square-foot Airstream trailer that costs less than $1,000 per month.

"Right now I live in an Airstream," he tells Guy Raz on an episode of NPR's "How I Built This" podcast. "I just love it because there's so many random, amazing things that happen around the campfire at night. I think of it as the world's largest living room."

Hsieh says that he prioritizes spending on experiences over things. He recalls a recent conversation with a friend where they discussed the hypothetical question, "If your house was on fire and you could only save one thing, what would it be?"