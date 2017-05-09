10 things I refuse to spend money on

Excess living space doesn't exactly exist in New York City — nor do reasonable rental prices — but there are ways to keep housing cheap, or cheaper.
To save big, my roommate and I converted a one-bedroom into a two-bedroom. It means we don't have a living space (or a second closet), but we're also rarely home. At this point in my life, my apartment really just serves as a place for me to sleep, and I couldn't justify shelling out thousands of dollars a month for more space than I need.
Plus, the sacrifices I'm making now mean I have an extra couple hundred dollars each month to put towards saving for a future home.
