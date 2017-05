Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, 86, is quite the character.

In the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, he and longtime business partner Charlie Munger, 93, entertained a crowd of 40,000 with hours of wit and wisdom, including Buffett's opener: "That's Charlie. I'm Warren. You can tell us apart because he can hear and I can see."

Besides being funny, the second-richest man in the world is also frugal. Here are 11 of our favorite Warren Buffett quirks.