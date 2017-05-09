In the high-visibility, high-stakes world of traditional media, no one has done it better for the last decade than Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger.

Stocks in the media industry have caught up to Disney of late, but over the past three-, five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Disney stock has significantly outperformed the media sector. Disney shares have returned more than 13 percent on an annualized basis over the past decade, almost doubling the return of the S&P 500 and distancing itself from rivals like Viacom (2 percent) and CBS (8.5 percent), according to Morningstar data. In the past week after its earnings Viacom dropped 15 percent.

Disney, which reports earnings after the close on Tuesday, recently extended Iger's contract again for another year. (Iger originally planned to step down in 2015.) In all, he's been with the company, starting at ABC, for more than four decades. The one thing that could finally get Iger out of the Disney corner office — there are rumors he may be among the business people planning a run for U.S. president as a Democrat in 2020.