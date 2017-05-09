9 times you’ll be glad you paid New York City prices

Normally, saying "I paid "NYC prices" is code for "I overpaid."
New York is known for many things, but bargain prices isn't one of them. It routinely ranks among the expensive places to buy a home, get married — and just to live.
The new "Mapping the World's Prices 2017" report from Deutsche Bank Markets Research has a few more pain points to add to that list of expensive NYC experiences. The report compiled prices from 50 countries and cities around the globe, listing prices relative to those in New York.
Out of the locales assessed, New York is the second priciest for a daily car rental (average $149.70), third priciest for a movie ticket ($15.60) and fourth priciest for a pint of beer ($7.40). It's also the third most expensive spot for monthly gym memberships in the business district ($117).
But compared to other places worldwide, there are some times when New York City is a relative bargain, and a few when it's downright cheap in comparison. New Yorkers spending money on one of these nine purchases can give thanks that they're paying Big Apple prices:
The report looked at Volkswagen Golf and equivalent models, with no extras.
NYC baseline: $23,901
NYC rank: 26
Priciest place: Singapore, where you'll pay the equivalent of $90,486 (379 percent of the NYC price)
NYC baseline: $0.68
NYC rank: 44
Priciest place: Hong Kong, where you'll pay the equivalent of $1.91 (279 percent of the NYC price )
The report focused on salons "in the expat area of the city."
NYC baseline: $24.90
NYC rank: 12
Priciest place: Zurich, Switzerland, where you'll pay the equivalent of $62 (249 percent of the NYC price )
The report looked at a five-mile trip on a business day.
NYC baseline: $14.70
NYC rank: 27
Priciest place: Zurich, Switzerland, where you'll pay the equivalent of $35 (238 percent of the NYC price )
The report priced Levis 501 jeans and similar pairs.
NYC baseline: $54.30
NYC rank: 36
Priciest place: Copenhagen, Denmark, where you'll pay the equivalent of $120.60 (222 percent of the NYC price )
NYC baseline: $2.22
NYC rank: 14
Priciest place: Oslo, Norway, where you'll pay the equivalent of $3.95 (178 percent of the NYC price )
(The report looked at rates on a king- or queen-sized room in November at a Hyatt Regency, or other equivalent hotels)
NYC baseline: $429.90
NYC rank: 11
Priciest place: Milan, Italy, where you'll pay the equivalent of $716.10 (167 percent of the NYC price )
The report looked at Nike, Adidas and equivalent brands.
NYC baseline: $89
NYC rank: 26
Priciest place: Copenhagen, Denmark, where you'll pay the equivalent of $131.30 (147 percent of the NYC price )
The report defines a cheap date as covering "cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, two movie tickets, a couple of beers."
NYC baseline: $133.60
NYC rank: 7
Priciest place: Zurich, Switzerland, where you'll pay the equivalent of $195.90 (147 percent of the NYC price )