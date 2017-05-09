9 times you’ll be glad you paid New York City prices

Normally, saying "I paid "NYC prices" is code for "I overpaid."

New York is known for many things, but bargain prices isn't one of them. It routinely ranks among the expensive places to buy a home, get married — and just to live.

The new "Mapping the World's Prices 2017" report from Deutsche Bank Markets Research has a few more pain points to add to that list of expensive NYC experiences. The report compiled prices from 50 countries and cities around the globe, listing prices relative to those in New York.

Out of the locales assessed, New York is the second priciest for a daily car rental (average $149.70), third priciest for a movie ticket ($15.60) and fourth priciest for a pint of beer ($7.40). It's also the third most expensive spot for monthly gym memberships in the business district ($117).

But compared to other places worldwide, there are some times when New York City is a relative bargain, and a few when it's downright cheap in comparison. New Yorkers spending money on one of these nine purchases can give thanks that they're paying Big Apple prices: