Adecco expects continued modest growth in US market, says CEO

In main market France, revenues rose 8 percent to 1.2 billion euros. Revenues there increased 9 percent in General Staffing, which accounts for over 90 percent of revenues.



Dehaze suggested the victory for the pro-business and market-friendly candidate, Emmanuel Macron, in the French election on Sunday was "good news for Europe".



"We know that France needs to become much more competitive if they want to attract investment - this about cost (and) this is for sure also about flexibility and Macron is intending to work on both. We will see what the parliamentary elections will give, because that is also a very important moment but I would say the direction is good for us," Dehaze added.



The company said it had completed about 10 percent of the 300 million euro share buyback programme that it launched in March. It cut its net debt at the end of the quarter to 823 million euros from 887 million at the end of 2016.