After-hours buzz: YELP, NVDA, FOSL, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Yelp shares tanked more than 25 percent during after-hours trading following its first-quarter financial report. Despite a narrower-than-expected loss, the company reported weak full-year and second-quarter guidance. Yelp had forecast its second-quarter revenue to be between $202 million and $206 million, while analysts had expected $215 million. The company also said it expects its full-year 2017 guidance revenue to be between $850 million and $865 million, compared with the Street's expectations for $889 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of NVIDIA surged 11 percent during extended trading after an earnings and revenue beat for its first quarter. The semiconductor chip company reported earnings of 79 cents a share on revenue of $1.94 billion, while Wall Street expected earnings of 66 cents a share on revenue of $1.91 billion. The company also reported strong second-quarter revenue guidance, forecasting $1.95 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Fossil shares tanked more than 17 percent during extended hours after reporting a greater-than-expected loss and miss on revenue. The designer company reported losses of 65 cents per share on revenue of $581.8 million, while Wall Street's estimates were losses of 34 cents a share on revenue of $591 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also reported weak second-quarter and full-year figures for revenue and earnings per share.

Priceline shares dipped more than 3 percent during after-hours trading following a slight revenue miss and weak guidance for the second quarter. The travel and restaurant services provider reported earnings of $9.88 a share on revenue of $2.42 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $8.89 a share on revenue of $2.45 billion. The company forecasts its second-quarter earnings to fall in the range of $12.55 a share to $13.25 a share, while Wall Street projected earnings of $15.02, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Disney slipped more than 2 percent during extended trading after a revenue miss and disappointing operating income for its cable network business. The media company reported earnings of $1.50 a share on revenue of $13.34 billion while analysts expected earnings of $1.41 a share on revenue of $13.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Disney's cable business reported an operating income of $1.79 billion, yet the Street expected $1.85 billion, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.