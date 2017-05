Adding to the e-commerce battle among retailers to woo customers over with special deals, Amazon is now making it even easier for shoppers to qualify for free shipping — and $10 cheaper.



In February, Amazon reduced its minimum order amount required to qualify for free shipping — for non-Prime members — to $35 from $49, price tracker BestBlackFriday first reported.

Amazon's website now reads that online orders of $25 or more, featuring eligible items, will qualify for free shipping.