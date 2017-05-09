    ×

    Amazon's new Echo Show features video calling and a touchscreen

    • Amazon unveiled the new Echo Show on Tuesday.
    • Amazon currently owns more than 70 percent of the voice-controlled speaker market.
    • The Echo Show is available for preorder now for $229.
    Amazon unveiled the Echo Show on Tuesday, a new voice-controlled speaker that sports a touchscreen display and can be used to make video calls.

    The Echo Show will help Amazon continue to dominate the voice-controlled speaker market. A recent study published by eMarketer shows the company has a 70.6 percent market share, and also that number of users of voice-controlled speakers is expected to double to 35.6 million this year.

    The Echo Show features a 7-inch touchscreen display and a front-facing camera that can be used for video calls. It supports voice calling between Alexa devices, including other Echo units or tablets and smartphones with the Alexa app installed.

    Handout: Amazon Echo Show 3
    Amazon

    It's also compatible with smart home products such as Ring and Arlo smart cameras, which means users can ask the Echo Show to pull up a live camera feed of, for example, the front door camera or a baby's room. Like other Echo devices, it can be used to control other smart gadgets such as lights and thermostats.

    A source told CNBC that Amazon plans to use its Alexa and Echo technology in the enterprise market, too, and that announcements on that front may come later this year. The source said Amazon will be specifically disruptive to unified voice tech from companies like Cisco.

    This is Amazon's fourth Echo-branded product. The original Amazon Echo launched in 2014, followed by the smaller Echo Dot, the portable Echo Tap and, most recently, the Amazon Echo Look, which features a built-in camera and can provide outfit recommendations.

    The Echo Show will be available in white or black and will launch on June 28 for $229.99, though interested parties can now preorder it.

    Correction: This story was revised to correct the spelling of eMarketer.

