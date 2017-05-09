Amazon's new Echo Show features video calling and a touchscreen

It's also compatible with smart home products such as Ring and Arlo smart cameras, which means users can ask the Echo Show to pull up a live camera feed of, for example, the front door camera or a baby's room. Like other Echo devices, it can be used to control other smart gadgets such as lights and thermostats.

A source told CNBC that Amazon plans to use its Alexa and Echo technology in the enterprise market, too, and that announcements on that front may come later this year. The source said Amazon will be specifically disruptive to unified voice tech from companies like Cisco.

This is Amazon's fourth Echo-branded product. The original Amazon Echo launched in 2014, followed by the smaller Echo Dot, the portable Echo Tap and, most recently, the Amazon Echo Look, which features a built-in camera and can provide outfit recommendations.

The Echo Show will be available in white or black and will launch on June 28 for $229.99, though interested parties can now preorder it.

