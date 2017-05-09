Amazon's new Echo Show features video calling and a touchscreen

Amazon unveiled the Echo Show on Tuesday, a new voice-controlled speaker that sports a touchscreen display and can be used to make video calls.
The Echo Show will help Amazon continue to dominate the voice-controlled speaker market. A recent study published by eMarketer shows the company has a 70.6 percent market share, and also that number of users of voice-controlled speakers is expected to double to 35.6 million this year.
The Echo Show features a 7-inch touchscreen display and a front-facing camera that can be used for video calls. It supports voice calling between Alexa devices, including other Echo units or tablets and smartphones with the Alexa app installed.