Apple's WWDC event will kick off June 5, with a new iOS and macOS likely

The invite says "Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities, to create new ideas and experiences that push society forward. This summer we bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world."

Apple's invite suggests that, perhaps, there needs to be a more human element to our technology. This could mean the obvious: that it wants to continue to meet with and cater to developers. Or perhaps there's something deeper here. Does Apple have big plans to merge the real world and the digital? That could point to augmented reality, which Apple has said is important to its plans moving forward. Or perhaps we'll hear about a smarter version of Siri, one that lives on an Amazon Echo-like device.

Apple's also expected to unveil its latest product software during the keynote, including iOS 11, the latest version of macOS, and updates to watchOS and tvOS.

Apple sometimes uses the event to introduce new hardware, too. Rumors have suggested Apple is gearing up to launch a new 10.5-inch iPad, in addition to a refreshed iPad Pro and updated MacBook Pro computers.