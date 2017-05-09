Here's how Edward Snowden, Paul Krugman, Tim Kaine, and others are reacting to Comey firing

Major business and political figures took to social media on Tuesday, reacting to news that James Comey had been dismissed as FBI director by President Donald Trump.

Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails was central to the dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a memo. Last summer, Comey said "no charges are appropriate" in the FBI's investigation of Clinton.

Edward Snowden, a whistleblower who is accused of breaking espionage laws to reveal NSA data collection, called for condemnation of Comey's firing.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), a former vice presidential candidate, tweeted that the dismissal shows that the administration is "frightened" of the investigation into Russia's ties to presidential election interference.

Sen. Bob Corker, (R-Tennessee), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee who has been among the more critical GOP senators when it comes to some of Trump's policies, said the removal of Comey "will raise questions."

Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman questioned whether the timing was tied to the testimony of Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who spoke this week about the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- South Carolina), a former presidential candidate who ran against Trump and member of the Senate judiciary committee, said he supported a "fresh start" at the FBI.

Frank Quattrone, a famous banker who was once indicted by then-U.S. Attorney Comey, also weighed in.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), a former venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur and current member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called the shakeup "deeply troubling."

— With reporting by CNBC's Christine Wang and NBC News