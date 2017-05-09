Cramer's lightning round: This telecom's quarter was less than impressive

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Sprint: "It was just an OK quarter. It was not a great quarter. They have to put up more towers, it just wasn't a great quarter. I don't know any other way to put it other than it was not a great quarter. I prefer T-Mobile to Sprint."

Thermo Fisher Scientic: "Thermo Fisher had a remarkable quarter, it's a fantastic instruments company. I think it can go to $200."

Range Resources: "Well, you know what, that's natural gas. We need these pipelines to start pumping it to the East. It's not. It's going to the South. I don't want you to sell it. It's too low."

Western Digital: "OK, we took a little off the table for the club because we had a gain. Letting the rest run. Why? Because I genuinely believe that it still will be part of this Toshiba mix, and that's how you're going to get the next leg. But I think selling some is good because no one ever got hurt taking a profit. Let the rest run."

Kohl's: "OK, Kohl's is going to report this week and I think Kohl's is going to do better than people think. Kohl's is a buy."

MaxLinear: "I see the gross margins as good, I see the numbers as good. Better than expected. Look, it's not Nvidia. By the way, remember what we said about Nvidia. There was nothing wrong with the company. It was the analysts and the chartists. There was nothing wrong. I reiterate: there's nothing wrong with Nvidia, and that's why it's up big."

NetEase: "The only Chinese stock I'm recommending is Alibaba. That's the one I feel most confident about with the financials."

Universal Display: "At $50 we started liking it, and I am not backing away from it even up here. And remember, they could be involved with both Samsung and Apple. I mean, this is just a really, really good company."

NCR Corporation: "I think that [CEO and Chairman] Bill Nuti has done a good job there at NCR. I think that it's a good company, it's not an expensive stock, and I would be a buyer of it."

Washington Prime Group: "Man, that thing acts so bad. Shopping centers, you know what, it's a no-go. It's just a no-go. I'm not going there. I'm just not."

Allete Inc.: "Yeah, you hold it. It's got a good yield, it's got a good balance sheet, it's a good company. What can I say? You want income, that's the way to go."

