Credit card growth is back to its prerecession high

The number of credit-card accounts in the U.S. is rising quickly – and is now back to prerecession levels.

To that point, 171 million consumers now have at least one credit card, the highest level since 2005, according to the most recent quarterly report by credit monitoring firm TransUnion.

That works out to about 2.7 credit cards per consumer, TransUnion said, with the total number of cards in circulation now at more than 405 million.

That number peaked at just over 496 million in the second quarter of 2008, and fell sharply during the global financial crisis by 24 percent to about 379 million in the third quarter of 2010, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.