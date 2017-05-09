Disney's Iger on presidential rumors: 'I'm not spending much time thinking about' my next act

Iger on potential POTUS run: Not spending much time on what I'm going to do next 1 Hour Ago | 01:05

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday he has not thought much about what he will do when he leaves the company, following a report that he is being pushed to run for president.

The 66-year-old Iger, whose contract with Disney goes until July 2019, said he is focused on preparing the company for the future.

"I'm not spending much time thinking about what I'm going to do next," Iger told CNBC's "Closing Bell" after Disney reported quarterly earnings.

Axios reported last week that Iger is getting urged to run in 2020 and "is clearly intrigued by the idea."

Rumors have swirled about several corporate executives potentially launching presidential bids since Donald Trump — who never held elected office or served in the military — won the presidential election in November.