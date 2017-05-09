    ×

    Politics

    Disney's Iger on presidential rumors: 'I'm not spending much time thinking about' my next act

    • Bob Iger says he has not thought about what he will do when he leaves Walt Disney
    • One report indicated that he is getting pushed to run for president in 2020
    Not spending time on what to do next: Disney CEO
    Iger on potential POTUS run: Not spending much time on what I'm going to do next   

    Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday he has not thought much about what he will do when he leaves the company, following a report that he is being pushed to run for president.

    The 66-year-old Iger, whose contract with Disney goes until July 2019, said he is focused on preparing the company for the future.

    "I'm not spending much time thinking about what I'm going to do next," Iger told CNBC's "Closing Bell" after Disney reported quarterly earnings.

    Axios reported last week that Iger is getting urged to run in 2020 and "is clearly intrigued by the idea."

    Rumors have swirled about several corporate executives potentially launching presidential bids since Donald Trump — who never held elected office or served in the military — won the presidential election in November.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DIS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...