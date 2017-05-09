Earnings, data, Fed speakers in the spotlight on Wall Street

Major U.S. companies are set to release their latest earnings on Tuesday, with Disney, Allergan, Office Depot, SeaWorld, and News Corp. expected to keep investors on their toes.

Discovery Communications, Icahn Enterprises, Liberty Media, Tegna, Dean Foods, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Arts, Blue Buffalo, Hostess Brands, TrueCar and Yelp will also be reporting.

Elsewhere on the data front, the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) survey is set to be released at 6.00 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade and JOLTs (job openings and labor turnover survey), both due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In the central banking sphere, members from the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to deliver speeches on Tuesday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be at the Minnesota High Tech Spring Conference in Minneapolis, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to appear at the Dallas Regional Chamber Lower Middle Market Investment Summit.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will also speak about the U.S. economy and commercial real estate at New York University Stern School of Business.