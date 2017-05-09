European markets set to open mixed; oil prices rise as glut fears subside

Oil prices pared gains on Tuesday as a relentless rise in U.S. crude output activity appeared to cap the impact of renewed hopes that OPEC-led supply cuts could be extended.

Commerzbank reported a 28 percent increase in net earnings for the first three months of the year on Tuesday. Germany's second-largest lender beat analyst expectations and said it would aim to keep its base costs stable throughout the year.

Elsewhere, South Korea held presidential elections on Tuesday following the dismissal of former premier Park Guen-hye in March when the country's constitutional court upheld her impeachment regarding alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

