Fashion giant H&M joins global effort to boost energy productivity

H&M has joined a global campaign encouraging influential businesses to commit to doubling energy productivity.



The international fashion retailer said that, by 2030, it was planning to build future stores using 40 percent less energy per square meter compared to those built today.

It added it would look to boost the "operational energy productivity" of its stores by investing in new technologies for lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

"Using less energy and increasing our economic output is a fundamental part of our strategy," Pierre Borjesson, H&M's global sustainability business expert, said in a statement.



"We have long been working to reduce our climate impact and recently launched our new commitment to achieve a climate positive value chain by 2040," Borjesson added.



"This means H&M will support reductions of greenhouse gases to larger extent than what our value chain emits. Two of our key priorities are leadership in energy productivity and using renewable energy throughout the value chain."

The global campaign - called EP100 - was launched in May 2016 and is led by international non-profit The Climate Group. Other members of the EP100 include Swiss Re, Land Securities and Mahindra & Mahindra.