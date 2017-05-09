Flickr co-founder: This is the dangerous downside of power

When you are the boss, people do what you tell them to do. But there's a downside to that kind power that too many leaders fail to consider, and it can be dangerous, says Caterina Fake.

"You will say something like, 'Let's get this done by Friday,' and everybody will be like, 'Yeah, got it, on it,'" says Fake, co-founder of Flickr. "What you don't realize is that then everybody is dropping what they are doing, they are ... working nights and weekends, just trying to crush it so they can get it to [you] Friday.

"And you don't even realize, you don't realize how powerful you are."

This careless wielding of power is a problem Fake says she sees all the time, both inside and outside of Silicon Valley.

According to Fake, it's what lead to corruption at companies like Wells Fargo, where bankers set up accounts in the names of unknowing customers in order to meet quotas, and at Uber, where machismo and competition led to a total breakdown of company culture.