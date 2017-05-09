Foxconn ‘likely’ to build US factory that could be used for iPhone displays – report

Foxconn is likely to build a new factory in the United States, where it will build displays that may be used for everything from internet of things products to Apple devices, according to DigiTimes.

China-based Foxconn is best known as one of Apple's iPhone and iPad manufacturing partners. President Donald Trump has called on Apple to bring manufacturing to the United States, a move that may be harder than it sounds.

Foxconn is talking with the U.S. government in hopes to build a new facility where it can manufacture "small to medium displays for IoT applications, including automotive, medical care and mobile terminal displays," DigiTimes said, citing supply-chain sources.

The news outlet also said Foxconn may use its factory to develop new screens for Apple products, including the iPad, iPhone and MacBook.

There's been plenty of evidence that Foxconn will indeed invest in a new U.S. factory. In January, Foxconn CEO and Chairman Terry Gou said his company was planning to invest $7 billion in a new U.S. display factory. Last month, top executives visited the White House, though it was unclear what was discussed.



