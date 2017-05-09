Hertz shares plunge 18% after first-quarter loss nearly doubles Wall Street estimate

Hertz Global stock tumbled Tuesday, a day after the
Lower rental prices and lower resale value for its used vehicles crimped the earnings report.
Shares of the stock fell nearly 19 percent during Tuesday, as investors digested the weak quarterly report and lack of future guidance from management.
The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $223 million during the period, from just $52 million a year ago. Hertz also booked an impairment charge of $30 million in the quarter.
Hertz will likely continue to struggle to get better resale values for its cars so long as U.S. used-car prices continue to fall, as more and more vehicles return to the market following their leases' end.