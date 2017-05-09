Here's how Warren Buffett wants to be remembered—and it's not as an investor

Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is an investing legend. But if he could choose to be remembered for one thing, he says it wouldn't be for his mastery of investing or business.

He wants to be remembered for being a good teacher.

The issue came up during the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. First, Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger were asked about a memory from their first annual meeting, and Munger said: "My first memory — when Warren got on the subject and they asked him what he wanted said at his funeral, he said, 'I want them to all be saying, that's the oldest looking corpse I ever saw.'"

Buffett joked, "That may be the smartest thing I ever said," before sharing what he would actually like people to remember of him: "With me, it's pretty simple. I really like teaching. I've been doing it formally, and, you could say somewhat informally, all my life, and I certainly had the greatest teachers you could imagine.

"So if somebody thought that I did a decent job at teaching, I'd feel very good about that."