Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are up after Monday's flat close. It's another day filled with key earnings reports, including Disney and News Corp.

-The price of bitcoin has jumped to $1,700 and its market cap is up $1 billion in just the last 24 hours.

THE TRUMP TRADE

-Reports say that President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convince the president to remain in NAFTA.