    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    A Israeli man buys Bitcoins at a Bitcoin ATM machine in Tel Aviv.
    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    -Stock futures are up after Monday's flat close. It's another day filled with key earnings reports, including Disney and News Corp.

    -The price of bitcoin has jumped to $1,700 and its market cap is up $1 billion in just the last 24 hours.

    -Reports say that President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convince the president to remain in NAFTA.

