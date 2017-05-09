Apple's former CEO shares the one iPhone feature he'd like to see next

These kinds of questions translate to big money for Apple. Last week, Apple reported that services revenue —sales from the App Store, digital content, AppleCare, Apple Pay and licensing — rose 18 percent year-over-year, the fastest growth rate of any segment Apple disclosed. Plus, current CEO Tim Cook said that rumors about the next iPhone may have led to delayed purchases in the first three months of the year.

"I think everyone is anticipating a huge refresh cycle when the next iPhone comes out," Sculley said. "Also, the iPhone become more valuable as new services become more attractive, even ones not offered by Apple. And, of course, Apple is growing its service revenue as well."

Shares of Apple's stock hit yet another all-time intraday high on Tuesday, reaching $154.68 a share. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also broke new records.

With a whopping $256.8 billion in cash, Apple has invested in new content, like a Tribeca Film Festival movie, for Apple Music.

"I'm not involved with Apple, but it would be logical for them to want to move into content," Sculley said. "I mean, look at the activity that's going on with Amazon: They're getting deep into content, some very high quality, which is always an Apple benchmark."

Sculley, who was once a marketing guru at Pepsi, made headlines at the helm of Apple for his close relationship — and subsequent fallout with — founder Steve Jobs. When asked, Sculley dismissed the idea that Apple has failed to innovate without Jobs, saying he thinks new products like cars and artificial intelligence are likely to come from Apple in the 2020s.

"I think the company is extremely well-led — I think Tim Cook's done a great job," Sculley said. "The bigger question I think is, 'What happens after the iPhone .... and will it still look like an iPhone?' Or will it have a completely different form factor?"