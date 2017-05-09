The head of Goldman Sachs said having so many of the firm's former bankers in the government "generates a lot of inconvenience."
I'm "a little apprehensive about it because for fear of how it might look," Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said on CNBC's "Power Lunch."
The Wall Street giant's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn joined the Trump administration as head of the National Economic Council. Former Goldman employees also fill several other top government positions.