Blankfein has been head of Goldman for more than a decade and said he "would normally be regularly engaged with the principle economic advisors and maybe the Treasury secretary in the administration."

But now that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin used to work at Goldman, "it creates issues for us that otherwise wouldn't be there," Blankfein said.

Still, Blankfein is proud that President Donald Trump chose so many former Goldman bankers for his administration despite criticizing the Wall Street firm during the campaign.

"My blink reaction is a sense of pride that again another person who wasn't necessarily friendly to our institution in his campaign recognized the talent of these people," Blankfein said.

Goldman bankers have a history of connections with the White House. Former executive Hank Paulson left the firm to become Treasury secretary just ahead of the financial crisis.