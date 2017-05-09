SoftBank's tech fund will soon announce it's raised $95 billion: Report

SoftBank is close to announcing that its technology fund has raised $95 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The announcement will be as soon as next week. Companies like Apple and Qualcomm have previously said that they're investing money.

Softbank will contribute $25 billion of its own capital to the fund over the next five years. The Abu Dhabi based Mubadala Development Company is also expected to commit as much as $15 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

SoftBank has agreed to spend more than $30 billion on technology companies itself in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read the entire Bloomberg report.