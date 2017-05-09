The latest mortgage perk for millennials: Reward points

However, the sheer size of the mortgage offer from Chase is new. "The 100,000 points is one of the most generous — and perhaps tops — that we've seen for financial products," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "But it doesn't negate the need to shop around for the best deal or justify settling for an inferior loan that could cost far more in the long run."

Banks are spending more on credit-card rewards to build loyal customers for other parts of their businesses, said Nick Clements, co-founder of MagnifyMoney.com, a price-comparison website.

Millennials are a prime target. For example, at Chase, 36 percent of mortgages last year were taken out by borrowers who were under 35 years old or younger, up from 20 percent in 2015.

A recent MagnifyMoney analysis found that the six largest credit-card issuers spent $22.6 billion on rewards, more than double the $10.6 billion they paid in 2010. (See chart below.)