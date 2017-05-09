The latest mortgage perk for millennials: Reward points

Your mortgage may come with a bonus: credit-card reward points.
Chase recently announced it will give 100,000 reward points, worth up to $1,500, to existing credit-card customers who take out a home loan with the bank between now and Aug. 6.
The bank is not the first to offer credit-card perks in exchange for home loans. In the last year, Capital One offered cardholders earned air travel miles if they purchased property or refinanced their home with the bank, Wells Fargo gave out rebates to cardholders to use for its mortgages and home equity loans, and Quicken Loans doled out points for some of its borrowers.