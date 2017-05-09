"The reason people tend to miss in this conversation is we're older," Carnevale said. "To some degree that was inevitable… The aging of the American population will encourage staying."

Baby boomers on the cusp of retirement are unlikely to move for a new job or to pursue a career, and it can get harder to pull up stakes the older we get. "People who are above the age of 35 have more sunk costs, both personal — friends, family, a sense of community — and economic," Carnevale said.

Of course, even years after the real estate crisis, some people don't move for work — or any other reason — because they can't.

Depending on where in the country a homeowner lives, moving for a new job might not be as easy as it used to be: New research from Trulia.com finds that just over a third of American homes have recovered to their pre-recession value. Trulia's research found sharp geographical divisions in housing market recovery. Although nearly all of the home values in San Francisco and Denver, for example, have bounced back, fewer than 3 percent have in Las Vegas and Tucson.

"When people can't get rid of their house in this day and age, they're not going to move," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network. "I think it's a big aspect that needs to be acknowledged."

Even homeowners who aren't underwater on their mortgages face a daunting calculation.

"You have a situation where a lot of the unemployed and underemployed are in parts of the country where house prices are low," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. Moving from the Rust Belt to a thriving coastal city might yield higher wages, but that could be more than offset by a higher cost of living in these areas, particularly with regard to housing costs.