On the flip side, one positive reason people aren't moving is because they don't have to: With remote work a growing part of companies' benefits packages, and employers willing to contract with people in far-flung locations to save on everything from salaries to real estate costs, people can stay put and the work will come to them, especially in industries like technology where the supply of workers is already tight.
"There are more people that can access those tech jobs because they can work remotely and not have wages suppressed by moving to a location that reduces their income because of the higher cost of living," said Tolu Olubunmi, one of the authors of a new white paper, Mobile Minds: An Alternative to Physical Migration in the 4th Industrial Revolution.
"Another reason, which is certainly a contributor, is cities are becoming more alike," said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor.
With more diverse economies, it's easier for young adults to launch a career without having to move. "In an economy that produces lots of physical goods there are huge differences in the opportunities," Chamberlain said. "It's the land and the geography that really drives what available economically."
It's a positive result of the often-maligned shift to a service sector economy. "As the economy has moved towards services and away from goods, the geographic advantages are eroding. It makes the economies of America's cities more balanced and less dependent on any one industry or job," Chamberlain said.
"There is an absolute shift in how people view work. In the 20th century work was really about where you went," Olubunmi said. "Now, more and more, with access to technology, work goes with you where you are."
As any worker fielding emails or even texts from their boss over the weekend can attest, this connectivity is a double-edged sword.